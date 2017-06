This 1972 Nissan Fairlady Z (HS30) was built by Rocky Auto in Okazaki, Japan. The factory inline-six has been replaced with a RB-series inline-six made from an RB30 block and RB26 head. To handle the extra power the chassis has been strengthened in the center and the suspension upgraded. The body includes genuine “G-nose” front, riveted over-fenders, and headlight covers similar to a Fairlady ZG.

Source: Rocky Auto