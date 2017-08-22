1990 Audi with a Quad-Turbo LSx V8

Deboss Garage is building something special for Rob Ferretti’s 2018 YouTuber Project Car Showdown. The team chose a 1990 Audi V8 they hope will do well in the road course events due to the Quattro AWD system. The Audi came from the factory with a 3.6 L DOHC V8 with a four-speed automatic transmission. However the team will replace that engine with an all-aluminum 5.3 L L33 Vortec V8 from a GMC truck. The engine will be destroked to 4.8 liters and feature two compound twin-turbo systems from a Power Stroke for a total of four turbochargers. The goal of this system is to build high torque at low RPM and a total of 700-800 horsepower. Power will be sent to the Quattro AWD from a built Audi RS2 six-speed transmission built by Advanced Automotion in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Source: Deboss Garage and Project Page