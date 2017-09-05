1985 Maserati Biturbo with a 1UZ V8

This 1985 Maserati Biturbo was built by Grenade Motorsports in Cleveland, Ohio. The car had sat outside with a window open for 15 years so the interior was gone and engine beyond repair. The team started by stripping the car down and installing a 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8 and automatic transmission from a Lexus LS400. Behind the transmission is a custom driveshaft made by Henderson Driveline connected to the factory Maserati LSD rear end and axles. The firewall and tunnel were enlarged so the larger engine and transmission could fit. The suspension comprises of the stock system with Volvo strut inserts and Pontiac Solstice coilovers in the rear. The brakes use factory hubs and rotors with Honda Accord V6 calipers.

Source: Grenade Motorsports