1941 Chevrolet Special Deluxe Wrapped Around a Dodge Durango

This very unique 1941 Chevrolet Special Deluxe was built by Grenade Motorsports in Cleveland, Ohio. They started by removing the entire body off a 2005 Dodge Durango 4×4 and everything under the old Chevy body. Then they rolled the Dodge chassis under the Chevy body and welded it together. Of course there is a lot more work involve that but this Chevy now has a 5.7 L HEMI V8, 545RFE five-speed automatic transmission, and 4×4 drivetrain. Watch how the project came together in the videos below.

Warning strong language

Source: Grenade Motorz and Grenade Motorsports via BangShift