TDC Performance in Mobile, Alabama is building a Foxbody Mustang that is sure to elicit strong opinions. The Mustang is receiving a K20/K24 inline-four built by 4 Piston Racing with a Forced Performance Super 99 turbo system. They expect the engine to produce close to 1,000 horsepower and help the Mustang reach the 8’s or better. Behind the engine is a built TH400 three-speed automatic transmission.

Source: TDC Performance via 1320 Video