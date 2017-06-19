For Sale: Porsche 914 with a Buick V6

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1975 Porsche 914 is for sale on eBay (affiliate link - we earn a commision when a product is purchased from this link) with an asking price of $16,995 in Nipomo, California. Behind the driver sits a 3.8 L V6 taken from a Buick Grand National. The engine is no longer turbocharged and was rebuilt with a Crane camshaft, roller rockers, and Holley 390 cfm carburetor. It was installed to the factory Porsche 901 five-speed transmissio using a Renegade Hybrids adapter.

Source: eBay (affiliate link - we earn a commision when a product is purchased from this link) with extra info from SM Classic Cars