This 1978 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ45 project is being built in New Zealand. The factory engine and transmission has been replaced with a 2.5 L 1JZ-GTE inline-six and a five-speed manual transmission from a 4×4 Land Cruiser Prado. The inline-six is running a T3/T4 turbocharger and Link ECU. That extra power will sent to all four of those large 37″ tires.

Source: Yota Nation