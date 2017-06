The Roadkill boys are back to prove whether the Rotsun or the blown Impala is faster. Mike Finnegan will be driving the 1971 Datsun 240Z with a Ford 5.0 L V8 and a Power Stroke turbocharger. The car showed some serious speed when the new motor was installed in episode 64. David Freiburger will be driving the 1969 Impala powered by a blown 498 ci big-block V8 that used to reside in the Crusher Camaro.

Source: Roadkill