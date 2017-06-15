For Sale: Plymouth Reliant Wagon with a Turbo I4

This 1987 Plymouth Reliant wagon is for sale in Los Angles with an asking price of $5,500. The factory 2.5 L inline-four which produced 85 horsepower was replaced with a turbocharged 2.2 L inline-four that produces 175 horsepower from a 1988 LeBaron GTS. Also carried over from the GTS was the stronger automatic transmission, disc brakes with 11.5″ drilled/slotted rotors, Shelby Daytona wiring harness and computer. The car also comes with a custom exhaust, LeBaron knuckles, Montroe front struts, and rear Koni shocks.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) and eBay (previous listing) via BangShift