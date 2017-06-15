Mazda MX-5 with a Turbo LSx

This 2007 Mazda MX-5 was built by professional Danish drifter Christian Christensen to compete in DriftAllstars for the 2017 season. Christian went with a 4th generation 5.3 L LSx and a large BorgWarner S480SX turbocharger to power the small car. He is hoping to produce around 1,000 horsepower. Very little room was left in the engine bay so the radiator and fans were relocated to the trunk. Behind the powerful engine is a six-speed manual transmission from a BMW 535d. Under the car is a BMW E3 steering rack and Wisefab suspension made for a RX-8 with HSD coilovers.

Source: OverBoost DriftTeam via Kamikaze Drift