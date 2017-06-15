Land Cruiser with a Twin-Turbo V12

This Toyota Land Cruiser is being turned into a unique monster by one creative Australian builder. The factory inline-six has been replaced with a 5.0 L 1GZ-FE V12 and two TD06-20G turbochargers. The owner plans on running low boost on the factory engine for about 300 horsepower. Then another engine will be rebuilt with upgraded internals and the boost will be turned up for around 600 horsepower. Behind the engine sits a H440F automatic transmission and transfer case connected to a 75-series rear end.

Source: Yota Nation