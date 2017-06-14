Lotus Elise with a Hartley V8

This Lotus Elise is piloted by Dan Michl of Michl Motorsport in hill climb competition. The very light 1,650 lb race car is propelled thanks to a Hartley 2.8 L V8 which produces 450 horsepower at 10,000 rpm. You might remember this is the custom DOHC engine that uses two Suzuki Hayabusa heads. Hartley no longer makes the H1 but they are developing the 3.0 L BOLT V8 and the Maxi V8 which “will be the biggest and most powerful engine that utilizes the heads from a sport bike.”

Source: Hillclimb Monsters and Michl Motorsport FB page via Road&Track