1980 AMC Spirit with a Ford V8

This 1980 AMC Spirit was purchased without an engine and transmission for $200 to compete in the Grassroots Motorsports $2017 Challenge. Power will come from a Ford 302 ci V8 with GT40P heads, Edelbrock RPM intake, and an AED 750 cfm carburetor on top. They are hoping for 250 horsepower and 250 lb-ft before they add some nitrous. The drivetrain consists of a Ford 3.03 three-speed manual transmission connected to a modified driveshaft and 8.8″ rear end with 3.73 gears from a Ford Explorer. The team has kept a very detailed list of part costs but like many GRM Challenge race cars this project cost a lot more in sweat and blood than money. The project even proved too controversial for an AMC forum and got the builder banned for “ruining a valuable piece of AMC history.” Oh well you can’t make a race car without upsetting someone.

Source: Grassroots Motorsports and Michael Crawford