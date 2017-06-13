1995 Subaru WRX with a Turbo 2JZ

This 1995 Subaru WRX is being built by Reuben Bemrose and his company R’s Garage in New Zealand. The car is powered by a built 3.0 L 2JZ inline-six with a CNC ported head and huge Garrett GT4788R turbocharger. The goal is to make 1,000+ horsepower to the wheels. Backing up that power will be a Getrag V161 six-speed manual transmission with a Tilton triple-plate clutch and Skyline rear end. Inside the cabin you can find a pair of racing seats, dry sump oil tank, roll cage and a Nissan S15 dash and console.

Source: R’s Garage FB page via HP Academy FB page