Tom’s Turbo Garage is back with another engine swap project. This time around Tom is replacing the the 2.0 L 4G63 turbo inline-four in his 1991 Mitsubishi Galant VR-4 with another 4G63 from an Eagle Talon. In this episode Tom removes the transmission, inspects the clutch, and continues with engine removal.

Source: Tom’s Turbo Garage