Tom’s Turbo Garage is back with another engine swap project. This time around Tom is replacing the the 2.0 L 4G63 turbo inline-four in his 1991 Mitsubishi Galant VR-4 with another 4G63 from an Eagle Talon. In this episode Tom removes the transmission, inspects the clutch, and continues with engine removal.
Source: Tom’s Turbo Garage
Mike
Man replaces 4G63 turbo with another 4G63… Not being a hater here but to be honest, I’m struggling a bit with how this rises to the level of “Boosting Performance Through Creative Surgery”.
swaptastic
I like to change it up from time to time with engine swaps that deal with improved dependability or service life compared to performance.