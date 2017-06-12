Ford Falcon with a Twin-Turbo 427 V8

Steve Bezzina has turned his 1970 Ford Falcon XW into a drag racing monster capable of a 7.08 sec quarter-mile at 203.58 mph. Helping the 3,750 lb car reach that kind of speed is a 427 ci Windsor V8 built by Dandy Engines in Victoria, Australia. The engine comprises of a Dart block, CHI C400 heads, two Precision 88 mm turbochargers and a Fueltech FT500 EFI system. The engine made 2,052 horsepower to the rear hubs (the dyno max) on 33 psi of boost. However the engine will see close to 42 psi of boost at the track.

Source: Fullboost