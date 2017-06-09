Motorcycle with a Rolls Royce Allison Turbine

Marine Turbine Technologies is a company located in Franklin, Louisiana that specializes in turbine engines being used for industrial applications. Some of their products include water pumping for fire fighting or flood control and generators. However the company also makes a motorcycle called the “420RR” that’s powered by a Rolls Royce Allison 250-C20 series turbine. They are found in Bell helicopters and produce 420 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque through a two-speed transmission. The first gear is good until about 100 mph. The transmission fluid, turbine fluid, and part of the fuel (diesel or kerosene) is held in the custom aluminum frame.

Source: Marine Turbine and Marine Turbine FB page