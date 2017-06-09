For Sale: 1969 F-250 on a Crown Victoria Rolling Chassis

This 1969 Ford F-250 is for sale on eBay in Evansville, Indiana with no reserve. The truck was built by Nathan’s Garage and we were lucky enough to stumble across the project in March. The truck body was installed over a 2006 Crown Victoria P71 rolling chassis. This means the 4.6 L V8, automatic transmission, stronger frame, upgraded suspension, and every other modern amenity the Crown Vic could offer. You can watch the full build on Nathan’s Garage Youtube channel.

Source: eBay