When we last wrote about Stig Arne Solheim’s 1953 Volvo PV it had just made its debut. Since then Stig has taken the car to the dyno where the built 3.4 L 2JZ inline-six and Precision PT6466 turbocharger made 830 horsepower and 1060 Nm (781.71 lb-ft) of torque to the hubs. After that he took it to the track to see how well it went sideways. For more photos and details please read our previous article.

Source: @Spiritofaasen and Stig Arne Solheim