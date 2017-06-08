Firepunk Diesel’s Dodge Ram Reaches the 7’s

Lavon Miller’s 2006 Dodge Ram just set a world record at the 2017 NHRDA Oklahoma Diesel Nationals. In a qualifying the truck went 7.993 sec at 174.75 mph in the quarter-mile. The truck is powered by a D&J Precision Machine 6.7 L Cummins inline-six with their Stage 4 cylinder heads. The engine recently produced 2,399 horsepower and 2,712 lb-ft of torque to the wheels thanks to compound turbo system making 180+ psi of boost. You will need that level of power to move a 4,615 lb truck into the 7’s. Behind the engine sits a Firepunk 48RE four-speed automatic transmission. This same truck won the last two Ultimate Callout Challenges (2016, 2017).

Source: Firepunk Diesel FB page and Driving Line