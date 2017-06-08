Passat with a Twin-Turbo Audi V6

The owner of this 1999 Volkswagen Passat B5 has upgraded every major component with parts from Audi. The engine is a twin-turbo 2.7 L AGB V6 from a S4 (B5) that produces 261 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Power goes through a six-speed manual transmission from an A5 (C5) and Audi AWD system. The front axles are from a S4 and the rear from an A4 (B6) while the rear end is from an A6 (2.7 L TT). The only part still from the Passat is the driveshaft. The brakes are even from an Audi S4 (B5) with 321 mm rotors in front and 269 mm rotors in the rear.

Source: OtoMoto.pl via Piotr