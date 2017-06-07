For Sale: 1973 Toyota Carina with a 1UZ-FE V8

This 1973 Toyota Carina is for sale on eBay in Huntington Beach, California. The car came from the factory with a inline-four and four-speed manual transmission however the current owner swapped it for a 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8 and five-speed automatic transmission from a Toyota Celsior (Lexus LS400). The car has also been converted to coilovers in the front and rack and pinion steering. The car has some issues with the interior and some paint defects but the current owner has used it as a daily driver for four years.

Source: eBay