Honda S600 with a Turbo 2JZ

No matter how many times I see Phil Penny’s 1965 Honda S600 race it never gets old. The little coupe is powered by a 3.2 L 2JZ inline-six that makes 1,200 horsepower to the wheels thanks to a huge 88 mm turbocharger sticking out of the hood. That’s about 200 whp more than he was running when we wrote about it in 2016. Phil also set a new personal best of 7.7 sec since our previous article. The rest of the powertrain is an ATI Powerglide transmission and Altra 9″ rear end.

Source: 1320 Video