This 1940 International truck is for sale on eBay with Umatilla, Florida with no reserve. The truck rides on a 1996 Chevy Blazer with disc brakes front and back. Power comes from a Chevy 350 ci V8 with a Holley 600 cfm carburetor connected to a Turbo 350 three-speed automatic transmission. The truck also has new glass, wiring harness, and radiator. All gauges work except for the fuel capacity.

Source: eBay