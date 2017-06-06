Building a Lamborghini Gallardo with a 26B Four-Rotor

Derwin Performance located in Terrebonne, Quebec recently had a meet-up and open house where they debuted their newest project and probably one of craziest we have seen. They are going to install a 2.6 L 26B four-rotor engine into a Lamborghini Gallardo and use it as a promo vehicle. There’s no mention if the engine will be NA or turbocharged but a four-rotor can produce 450-600 horsepower naturally aspirated and a turbocharged version can produce up to 1,200+ horsepower. The car will retain the factory transaxle via a custom adapter plate made by Derwin Performance. You can expect to see a lot more of this project as it progresses.

Source: Derwin Performance via Automotive Obsession and photos by Christopher Flint