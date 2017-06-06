Nissan Patrol with a R35 V6 Breaks into the 8’s

Although this Nissan Patrol still has six cylinders their in a different configuration. The factory inline-six was replaced with a VR38DETT V6 and two Precision 76 mm turbochargers which is good for 2,000 horsepower. The SUV was built by SubZero Motorsports in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and recently went 8.977 sec at 141.86 mph at UAE’s Yas Marina Circuit becoming only the 2nd SUV Import to reach the 8-second club and fastest in 4×4 class. The team is very hopeful for even faster runs since this one had some shifting issues and the engine wasn’t on full boost (30 psi).

Source: SubZero Motorsports via FullBoost