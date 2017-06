Impossible Fabrication removed the outboard motor on this 13′ boat and replaced it with a 2.0 L F20C inline-four from a Honda S2000. They chose this engine because of its high rpm capability and dependability. The engine is expected to produce 300 horsepower thanks to a Garrett turbocharger making 7 psi of boost. The engine will be connected to a 6-inch jet pump from a Yamaha Waveraider.

Source: Impossible Fabrication via Automotive Obsession