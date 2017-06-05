For Sale: 1978 Oldsmobile 442 with Mid-Engine V8

This very unique 1978 Oldsmobile 442 is for sale on eBay in Jackson, New Jersey. The car was built by Bill Porterfield who was an Oldsmobile engineer and owner of Mid-Engineering with help from John Kuchar and Mike McCloud. It was also named Hot Rod Magazine’s Street Machine of the Year for 1978. The engine is a 403 ci Oldsmobile V8 with a Dyer 6-71 supercharger connected to a Toronado transaxle. The engine was installed using a universal subframe by Mid-Engineering. The rear suspension was built using Corvette torque arms, coilovers and disc brakes.

Source: eBay via BangShift