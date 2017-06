The Volkswagen Caddy Mk1 came with a variety of small gasoline and diesel engines. However this Caddy built by Fly Garage in Poland is powered by an 4.2 L Audi V8 located in the bed making it a true mid-engine layout. Since the engine is the back the fuel tank was installed in the engine bay. The truck rides on a custom chassis and the rear brakes were upgraded to dual calipers.

Source: Fly Garage via Automotive Obsession