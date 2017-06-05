VW Lupo with Two W12 Engines

When Andre Pötsch completes his Volkswagen Lupo project it will be powered by a total of 24 cylinders and 12 liters of displacement. The German builder has stuffed a 6.0 L W12 from a Phaeton in the front and another one in the back. Combined the engines will produce 888 horsepower and 826 lb-ft of torque. The engines were installed transversely with a manual transmission using a custom adapter plate and shortened bell housing. If you have more information on this project please contact us or leave a comment.

Source: Vau-Max.de (more photos) via Piotr