For Sale: 1969 Datsun 1600 Roadster with a SR20

This 1969 Datsun 1600 is for sale on Bring a Trailer in California. The roadster is powered by a rebuilt 2.0 L SR20DE inline-four and five-speed manual transmission from a Nissan S15. The engine features Brian Crower camshafts, new valve springs and is run by a MicroSquirt ECU through a custom wiring harness. It made 160 horsepower to the rear wheels through a Mazda RX-7 limited-slip rear end. Stopping was improved using 300ZX brakes with Coleman rotors. The owner claims to have $47K+ in the project and it shows.

Source: Bring A Trailer via ESD reader