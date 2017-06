Jonathan Ward had some pretty strong words for ICON’s newest Reformer project stating no one “has taken this model, this far before.” Jonathan and his team started with a 1965 Ford Six-Pack crew cab truck body that was installed on to a 2006 Dodge Ram 3500 rolling chassis. The engine is a turbocharged 5.9 L Cummins inline-six that produces 390-420 horsepower and 650-700 lb-ft of torque through the automatic transmission and 4WD drivetrain.

Source: Jonathan Ward