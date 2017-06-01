Alfa Romeo 4C with a Zytek V8

This Alfa Romeo 4C was built for Italian race car drive Marco Gramenzi to compete in hillclimb competition. Last year the car was powered by a 1.75 L inline-four making 600 horsepower and 427 lb-ft of torque. However Marco switched to a 3.0 Zytek V8 which makes 450 horsepower for 2017. These engines were designed by Judd and built by Zytek for F3000 racing in the 90’s. Zytek was later renamed Gibson Technology after part of the company was sold. Listen as the high-revving V8 pushes this 700 kg car in the 2017 Verzegnis – Sella Chianzutan hillclimb.

Source: 19Bozzy92 via Carscoops