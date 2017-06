This Volkswagen Golf Mk2 was built by Zlewnia Motors in Stary Paczków, Poland with a lot of Audi parts. First they shoehorned a 4.2 L ABZ V8 from an Audi A8 D2 in the engine bay. These are good for 295 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque in stock form. Then they installed an AWD manual transmission and rear end from an Audi 2.5 L TDI. Even the suspension comes from Audi. The front is taken from an Audi 80 and the rear comes from an Audi A8 D2.

Source: Zlewnia Motors via Piotr