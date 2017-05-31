For Sale: Jeep Wrangler with a Twin-Turbo 2JZ

This 1997 Jeep Wrangler is for sale in New York City, New York with an asking price of $20,000 or trades. The Wrangler is powered by a 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE (non-VVTI) inline-six with a BrogWarner S372 and Holset HX35 turbochargers in a compound setup. The power is limited to around 350+ horsepower on 15 psi of boost because of stock ECU and fuel system. The engine is connected to the factory Wrangler five-speed transmission and AWD transfer case via a custom 2JZ adapter and factory rear end with welded differential. Owner claims the Wrangler can be converted back to AWD with the installation of a front driveshaft.

Source: Craigslist (click here is ad disappears) via OppositeLock