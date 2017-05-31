For Sale: Jeep Wrangler with a Twin-Turbo 2JZ

1997 Jeep Wrangler with a twin-trubo 2JZ

This 1997 Jeep Wrangler is for sale in New York City, New York with an asking price of $20,000 or trades. The Wrangler is powered by a 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE (non-VVTI) inline-six with a BrogWarner S372 and Holset HX35 turbochargers in a compound setup. The power is limited to around 350+ horsepower on 15 psi of boost because of stock ECU and fuel system. The engine is connected to the factory Wrangler five-speed transmission and AWD transfer case via a custom 2JZ adapter and factory rear end with welded differential. Owner claims the Wrangler can be converted back to AWD with the installation of a front driveshaft.

Source: Craigslist (click here is ad disappears) via OppositeLock

  1. Lance N.

    That Holset can put out upwards of 35psi of boost on its own into that engine so the top turbo is purely for show.

    Nice build, but the bird poop welding on the bottom turbo compressor housing makes me believe somebody else did the swap work then the current owner changed the turbo setup.

