Dario is back with another episode of his incredibly cheap turbo LSx project. His goal is to build a 9-sec car out of a busted 1980 Malibu with a cheap turbo LSx V8 powertrain all for $2K. In this episode Dario explains all the last minute work needed before going to the drag strip to test. The car’s best time was 10.80 sec which is great for its first time out but you can expect Dario to make the 9’s or destroy the engine trying.

Source: The House of Boost