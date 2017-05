This Mazda RX-8 is for sale in Poland with an asking price of 67,000 Polish Zloty or $17,947. We wrote about this project in 2015 and I am glad to see the car is doing well. The car is powered by a 4.3 L Toyota 3UZ-FE V8 connected to a 350Z six-speed manual, and RX-7 rear end. More photos of the build progress can be seen here.

Source: OLX.pl (click here if ad disappears) via KMS Engine