2004 SSR with a Twin-Turbo V8

Jerry Ostgard transformed his 2004 Chevy SSR into a monster capable of a 10-second quarter-mile. Power comes from a built 427 ci LSx V8 which features a LSX block, Trick Flow GenX 245 heads, Holley mid-rise intake, and two Comp CT43X turbochargers. The engine made 980 horsepower and 860 lb-ft of torque on E85 fuel and 20 psi of boost. Jerry expects the engine and turbos to make 1,200 horsepower to the wheels with a few changes and a larger exhaust system. Behind the engine sits a Hughes triple disc torque converter and Rossler 4L80E automatic transmission connected to a GM 14-bolt rear end with Eaton Detroit Truetrac diff and Dutchman axles. All the work paid off when the 5,200 lb SSR went 10.684 at 127.15 mph. You can find all the details on this project along with more photos in the build thread.

Source: SSR Fanatic (build thread) and Jerry Ostgard