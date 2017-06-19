Audi R8 with a twin-turbo V10

Finnish Time Attack Champion Sami Sivonen is on a quest to built the fastest Time Attack race car on earth. It started when Sami purchased an unregistered first generation Audi R8 track car from Germany. Then his talented team lead by Team Engineer Jyrki Repo spent nine months in a single garage to create the R8 1:1 race car.

Sami and his team call the project the R8 1:1 because it produces the same amount of power as it weighs. The previous engine was a 5.0 L V10 from a Lamborghini Gallardo which made 1,220 horsepower to the rear wheels on 1.4 bar (20.3 psi) of boost. However the engine made more than that on the track going as high as 1.6 bar in 5th and 6th gear. Based on fuel consumption (11 liters per minute at full throttle) it was estimated to make closer to 1,550 crank horsepower. You can read all about how they built the car and original engine here.

After pulling apart the 5.0 L V10 for scheduled maintenance they found the crank was bent and the block cracked. Since the 5.0 L block is no longer produced it made no sense to purchase another one since it possible suffer the same outcome. They decided to switch to the newest generation 5.2 L V10 which is much stronger design. Audi designed the engine with bigger bearing journals, block is 2 mm thicker between cylinders, and it doesn’t contain split conrod pins.

The team doesn’t plan on pushing this motor any further than the previous. You can expect the same boost coming from the twin Garrett turbochargers and MoTeC M150 ECU. Power goes through a Holinger LG6 sequential transmission with pneumatic paddle shift.

Full Stats:

Engine:

Current:

Audi 5.2 L 40v FSI V10

Previous:

Lamborghini Gallardo LP520 GT3 Targa Tasmania spec 5.0 L V10

built by Developro

Carrillo conrods

Ported heads and intake manifold

Intake runner flap delete

Supertech valvetrain

2 x Garrett gtx3576 w/ Tial .82 Vband housings

2 x Tial MV-r wastegates

2 x 89mm straight exhausts

Garret sidemount intercoolers with homemade end tanks

Motec M150 + 2xPDM15

Fuel:

E85 fuel

60-liter ATL fuel cell

2 x Bosch 044 transfer pumps submerged

2 x Pierburg “Veyron” main pumps

Two parallel -6An ptfe fuel lines

2 x 4bar Bosch FPR

Finjector 1690cc injectors

Stäubli dry type refueling fittings

Power:

Previous engine:

1220 hp at wheels, 1.4bar (75% wastegate duty cycle. At 80% it wouldn’t stay on rollers)

1000 Nm at 5200 rpm, 1300 Nm from 5500-8000 rpm (1.4bar, measured at wheels)

Current engine:

roughly same amount as previous engine

Drivetrain:

Holinger LG6 with pneumatic paddleshift, front wheel drive removed

Custom flywheel

AP Racing 3-disc clutch

Audi Sport GT3 endurance driveshafts

Brakes:

Front – Audi Ceramic 380×38 with Pagid pads

Rear – Audi Ceramic 360×32 with Pagid pads

Suspension:

OEM front uprights

Audi Sport LMS Ultra rear uprights

custom wishbones and arms

Öhlins TTX40 dampers and springs

Wheels/Tires:

BBS GA 3-piece 12×18 front 13×18 rear

Avon in Europe, Yokohama 050 in Australia

Interior:

custom roll cage

Seat Sport steering wheels

Audi Customer Racing seat with memory foam insert

Motec C187 dash and logger

Aerodynamics:

Audi R8 LMS spec carbon body

Audi R8 LMS GT3 components

enlarged Euro splitter

Grand Am Spec diffuser

custom twin blade swan neck rear wing (main blade from Marco Zoa, but other bits made in house)

Performance:

100-200 km/h in 3.9 sec

200-250 km/h in 1.8 sec

Source: R8 1:1, some photos and all videos from el puercosi