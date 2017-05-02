For Sale: 2004 Mini Cooper S with a Turbo Chevy V8

This 2004 Mini Cooper S is for sale on Craigslist in San Diego, California with an asking price of $6,950 OBO or trades. The little car was converted to RWD and powered by a turbocharged 350 ci Chevy small-block V8 that produces 600 horsepower. Behind that is a TH350 three-speed automatic transmission and Toyota 4Runner rear end with 3.73 gears. The radiator now sits inside the cabin where the passenger seat resided and the rear suspension is now a 4-link.

A post shared by Curtis Mowery (@cm_fabman) on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:05pm PST

Source: Craigslist (click here is ad disappears) and @CM_Fabman via Grassroots Motorsports