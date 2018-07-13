Ferrari F550 Maranello with a Twin-Turbo LSx V8

Matthew Caldwell Rogers is building a unique Ferrari F550 Maranello at his company MCR Tuning in Horse Cave, Kentucky. The car came to the shop after being submerged in a flood in Texas which resulting in the 5.5 L V12 being damaged. They decided to replace the V12 with a twin-turbo 5.5 L LSx V8. The destroked engine uses forged internals, BluePrint LS3 heads, custom ground camshaft, twin Garrett GTX3582 turbochargers, and will rev to 8,600 rpm. King Speed built the twin-turbo system and JHPerformance built the custom wiring harness. A custom C6 bellhousing adapter allows the Ferrari to keep the factory torque tube and six-speed transaxle.

Source: MCR Tuning FB page