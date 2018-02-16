1987 Mitsubishi Starion with a Turbo 1JZ Inline-Six

This 1987 Mitsubishi Starion came from the factory with a 2.6 L G54B inline-four however owner Mikie Sorrell wanted something different when that blew. So out went the inline-four and in went a 2.5 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six that makes 512 horsepower and 436 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. The engine uses Brian Crower 264 camshafts, 1000 cc injectors, Bosch 044 fuel pump, APEX’i SAFC2 fuel controller, Haltech Elite 2500 ECU, and BorgWarner S360 turbocharger. Backing that engine up is a Competition Clutch stage 4 clutch, Toyota R154 five-speed manual transmission, and Shaftmasters driveshaft.

Source: @mikiedriftsjunk, Supramania (build thread), and Grassroots Motorsports