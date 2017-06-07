Custom Porsche 911 with a SBC V8

Alexandre Danton builds custom hot rods under his company name Danton Arts Kustoms in Vanosc, France. Looking through his designs you see he doesn’t mind breaking convention. So it should come as little shock that his next project involving a Porsche 911 would not be a typical restoration. He started with a 964 shell that he chopped the roof and did some custom metal fabrication on the rear bumper area. The car gets its long wheelbase from a custom tube chassis with a double wishbone front suspension. Finishing off the wild project is a small-block Chevy V8.

Source: Danton Arts Kustoms FB page (build album)