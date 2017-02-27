1980 MGB with a 3.4 L V6

Brian McCullough owner of BMC British Automobile in Isanti, Minnesota sent us details about one of their newest conversions. You might remember their previous MGB we featured. This project started with a 1980 MG MGB that received a 3.4 L L32 V6 and five-speed manual transmission. The engine’s output was increased to 215 hp and 254 lb-ft of torque over the factory rating of 160 hp and 200 lb-ft of torque. This was accomplished keeping the original 9:1 compression ratio by using an upgraded camshaft and some work on the factory iron heads. BMC also lowered the suspension and installed traction bars to keep the rear axle in place under acceleration.
Source: BMC British Automobile (build gallery)
GM’s 60 degree V6 is the perfect swap for these MGB’s. Real shame other swap candidate’s pass over the 60 degree in it’s various forms. Such a versatile engine family.
All of BMC swaps are possible with classic conversion eng kits. Which is sold and used by BMC.
Classic Conversations developed the kit and related parts such as pulley kits AC bracket kits suspension front and rear coil over kit. CCE has been in business for 17 years. http://www.classicconversionseng.com
Thank you for sharing that William. I will add the company to our swap kit directory.