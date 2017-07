The last time we wrote about Muttley Racing was on their Volkswagen K70 project. From that successful project they have moved on to their next using a Jaguar E-Type. The coupe will ride on a custom tube chassis and be powered by a naturally aspirated 20B three-rotor engine. The engine is being built by rotary engine specialist Triple B Engineering in Northampton, England. I can’t wait to see how this project progresses.

Source: Muttley Racing FB page