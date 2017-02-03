MCM Mini with a B16 – Part 1

Mighty Car Mods is starting the new season with an episode about Moog’s Mini. In this episode the team is swapping out the Mini’s previous A-series inline-four which had a supercharger installed in a previous episode for a 1.6 L B16B inline-four from a Honda Civic Type R. This engine produces 184 horsepower which will be plenty for a 1,543 lb (700 kg) vehicle. It will be installed using a Mini Tec subframe and a lot of cutting.

Source: Mighty Car Mods