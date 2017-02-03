For Sale: The Mini Quattro

If you are in the market for an incredible fast car that you can park anywhere, you might be interested in the Mini Quattro. This little monster was built by Brede Alnes in Norway and is for sale with an asking price of £33K or about $41.3K. Absolutely everything on this car is custom. The body is fiberglass unit from Z-Cars with Lexan windows riding on a custom tubular frame. The custom independent suspension was built by Mobek Racing with Bilstein shocks. The brakes are AP Racing four-piston with 310 mm discs up front and Audi S3 with EBC Turbogroove discs in back.
When Speedhunters (more photos) wrote about this project in 2012 it was powered by a turbocharged 1.8 L inline-four from a 1999 Audi A3. It produced 450 horsepower and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. Since then the engine has changed to a 2.5 L Audi 20v 07K inline-five. The engine is upgraded with JD pistons, H-rods, forged crankshaft, and ARE drysump oiling system. It produces 858 horsepower (870 hk) and 747 lb-ft (1,014 Nm) of torque thanks to a Precision 64/68 turbocharger and 1600 cc injectors.
As the name suggest the custom AWD system is assembled from the Audi parts bin. The transmission is an Audi 02Q six-speed manual transmission from an Audi A3 2.0 L TDI with a Tilton 2-disc clutch and billet flywheel. The rest of the drivetrain is sourced from an Audi A3 with GKN custom driveshafts and a modified Haldex center differential that maintains 50/50 power distribution at all times.
