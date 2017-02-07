Subaru WRX with a Turbo RB26

This unique 2012 Subaru WRX was built by Schmuck Built and FAST of West Chester for owner Austin Barnett of Billetworkz. As you can see from the photos the flat-four is no longer in the engine bay. Instead there is a 2.6 L RB26 inline-six taken from a R34 connected to a Borg Warner EFR 9174 turbocharger. The car is still AWD using the R34 six-speed manual transmission. Judging by the reaction the project received at the Philadelphia Auto Show we will be seeing a lot more of it.
Source: Austin Barnett via Crossbred Nation
6 Comments
MOPARfan
So since it has Skyline GT-R engine and transmission, would it be correct to say that it’s a Subaru with R34 GT-R drivetrain? I’m just curious.
swaptastic
Well I understand a drivetrain to include the driveshafts and differential/s. Since I am not sure if there is still some Subaru parts left in the AWD system I can’t say for sure if it is a GT-R drivetrain or not.
MOPARfan
Ok, I understand. Thanks for your reply. 🙂
Chris E
It seems pretty unlikely that there would be much Subaru stuff left in the drivetrain. The front and middle differentials on a Subaru are integrated into the transmission, and there’s just no way you could shove the transmission that far back and still have reasonable CV joint angles. The only diff they could conceivably have kept is the rear one, and that’s kind of academic since Subaru uses Nissan R-series diffs there anyway (R160 in WRX, and R180 in STi).
swaptastic
Thanks for clarifying.
Aaron
Roughly how much would the motor swap cost?