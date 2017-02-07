Subaru WRX with a Turbo RB26

This unique 2012 Subaru WRX was built by Schmuck Built and FAST of West Chester for owner Austin Barnett of Billetworkz. As you can see from the photos the flat-four is no longer in the engine bay. Instead there is a 2.6 L RB26 inline-six taken from a R34 connected to a Borg Warner EFR 9174 turbocharger. The car is still AWD using the R34 six-speed manual transmission. Judging by the reaction the project received at the Philadelphia Auto Show we will be seeing a lot more of it.

Source: Austin Barnett via Crossbred Nation