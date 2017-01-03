1971 Beetle with a Subaru EJ20

Although this 1971 Volkswagen Beetle is still powered by a flat-four, the engine’s displacement and output has increased. Instead of the factory German designed motor this little Beetle is now powered by a rebuilt Subaru 2.0 EJ20G imported from Japan. The engine produces 205 horsepower on 9 psi of boost from a rebuilt TD04 turbocharger and Microsquirt controller. That’s about 6x more power than the original engine. A built Beetle KCR transmission with custom gears and a Kennedy Engineered Products Stage 2 clutch finds it way behind the engine thanks to a Kennedy Engineered Products adapter plate. Thanks to the increase in power the Beetle reaches 0-60 mph in about five seconds and averages 30-35 MPG.

Full Stats:

Engine:

2.0 L EJ20G from Japan

making about 250 hp on 9 psi of boost

New MLS head gaskets, heads resurfaced and valve job cleaned up

New metal crank case ventilation plate (to replace the plastic cover that is prone to cracks)

New brown rear main seal

New cam seals

New front crank seal

Turbo (TD04) was rebuilt and balanced with new bushings and seals and new gaskets

Injectors were cleaned and tested

New coil pack, new plugs, new wires

Reassembled, passed leak down test with less than 2% leak down in all cylinders, passed compression test

Oil pressure is 70PSI cold 50PSI hot with 5w40 Rotella synthetic

New Gates timing belt, water pump, new idlers and tensioner

New 36-2-2-2 STI trigger wheel

Oil pan and pickup were shortened 1.5” for improved ground clearance

The package tray area has been flipped over and made removable for easy access to the throttle body and turbo area. Just undo about 10 bolts and the package tray comes out and you have access.

The turbo and intercooler are mounted in the factory positions with fans mounted on the intercooler controlled by the intake air temp sensor. The turbo retains the water cooling system and factory exhaust on the hot side. A turbo blanket and heat wrap keep everything cool. A custom made down pipe and resonator muffler exit in the stock beetle location.

Drivetrain:

Custom built beetle KCR transmission – super street plus with highway flyer overdrive and super beetle input and first gear. All the tricks and custom bits they do to keep the transmissions together. It handles the power flawlessly.

New Kennedy Stage 2 clutch,

New Kennedy adapter plate

New throw out bearing,

New Flywheel

New high torque starter

The engine and transmission are mounted 2 inches further forward using a custom built solid mount that ties in the engine mounts and trans mount and improves weight distribution.

The shift rod has a new bushing installed and was shortened with a performance transmission coupler

A welded in transmission mid mount take the place of the issue prone front trans mount.

Electronics:

Engine is controlled by a microsquirt controller, with complete custom tune

Innovate Wideband integrated with the microsquirt to control the air fuel mixture

GM 3 bar MAP sensor

GM MAT sensor

Operates the stock idle control valve for smooth cold starts

Uses stock subaru alternator – puts out 14 V – no crappy beetle external voltage regulator

All parameters can be read and tune can be changed using tuner studio free software

Cooling:

New aluminum radiator mounted up front in the spare tire well

Spare tire retained on top of the gas tank

Twin fans controlled by the microsquirt

Custom air scoop to feed fresh air

Gates green stripe rubber hose feeds coolant from rear to front

There are fill caps at the rear (highest point) and front for easy air burping when filling the coolant system.

Fuel:

EFI fuel pump – controlled by the microsquirt – primes on key on like a modern EFI car

All new hard lines, 5/16″ feed and return

EFI fuel filter

Uses stock beetle tank with custom EFI sump

Body:

New fender welting

New door seals in box still

New full glass rubber kit – new in box

New turn signal lenses installed

New mirrors installed

New running boards installed

New chrome headlight beauty rings

All Door latches, trunk latch, boot latch etc… work great.

New carpet set still new in box not installed.

Rear valence has been made removable and has NOT been hacked up to fit the engine

A thick coating of brush on sound deadening was applied to the entire floor pan and rear bulkhead.

Interior:

Custom nicely made seat brackets to fit aftermarket alcantara seats – sliders and tilt control

Stock rear seat

Shoulder harness seat belts up front

Kenwood CD player

All gauges work, Tach, temperature, fuel, charge light, oil pressure

Brakes:

New rear drums and shoes and small parts, new wheel cylinders, properly adjusted

New Ghia style front discs with two piston calipers, new pans, new braided hoses, new wheel bearings, new seals etc…

New master cylinder

Front suspension:

Stock beam with 2.5′ front drop spindles – regreased front beam

replaced all steering joints

Serviced steering box

New upper and lower ball joints

Front end alignment

New KYB performance shocks

New steering dampener

Rear suspension:

New inner and outer wheel bearings

New rear seals

New spacers

New hub nuts – properly torqued to 300 ftlbs

New Life time warrantied heavy duty CV shafts

Kafer ¾” support bar ties the struts and frame together

