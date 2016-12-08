1953 Volvo PV444 with a 800 HP 2JZ

Stig Arne Solheim from Norway enjoys drifting Volvos. His previous machine of choice was a powerful Volvo 142. However when it was time to build something new he went with the classic style of a 1953 Volvo PV444. Power comes from a 3.4 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six with a Brian Crower stroker kit, forged internals and CNC ported head. Stig hopes it will produce close to 800 horsepower and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque thanks to a Precision PT6466 turbocharger and 1680 cc injectors. The drivetrain comprises of a six-speed ZF manual transmission from a BMW 530d with a Tilton 3-plate clutch and ABC flywheel connected to a Volvo 940 rear end with a Torsen differential and Mustang halfshafts. The car rides on a custom independent suspension developed by Stig in his garage. The project is receiving a lot of attention since winning the Top 10 Street Car Award and People Choice Award at the 2016 Oslo Motor Show.

Source: @Spiritofaasen